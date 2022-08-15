Arkansas officials urge drivers to watch out for children on roads as school year starts

Since classes have resumed in Arkansas, drivers are urged to be on high alert so children stay safe going to and from school.

CABOT, Ark. — As several Arkansas school districts have resumed classes - safety continues to be top of mind.

Local school bus drivers have been on high alert because keeping children safe going to and from school is their top priority.

"It's up to those drivers out there to help us help the kids," Cabot School District Transportation Director, Bob Doty said.

Doty has six years of experience behind the wheel of a school bus, and he mentioned that it's concerning how often drivers don't stop for the blinking school bus lights.

"I would say every trip and this is probably not an exaggeration, there's gonna be one or two in the morning, one or two in the pm every single day," Doty added.

Some school buses are now equipped with a camera on the side of the bus that helps them get a clear photo of the cars that pass.

"The driver simply pushes a button on the left-hand side of the console. And it takes a picture of the offending driver," he said.

The buses also have another camera on the windshield. And recently, one camera caught a scary moment when a car almost hit a child as they crossed the street.

"Literally, it will shake the driver it because you know that a terrible thing almost just happened," he said.

Doty said the photos of the car's license plates can be used to prosecute the drivers.

"These are the stop arm violations for last school year and as you can see there are plenty of them," he said.

The penalty for passing a stopped school bus could result in a fine or even jail time.

"That is a law that protects the kiddos. If you violate the law, we will prosecute," Doty said.

Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that he encourages drivers to take their time as they drive on the road so they can do their best to avoid any accidents involving school children.

"Certainly, when you see the signs that you know, you're nearing a school zone, for example, you know, slow down, put the phone down, lower the distractions, all those sorts of things that apply to a construction work zone," Parker said.

Parker added that this is the time of year when more cars are on the road.

"When there's more things going on and more people on the highway. It's really, really an important time to slow down and be aware of what's going on," he said.