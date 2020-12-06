LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — In Governor Hutchinson's daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, he announced schools will have in-person instruction once again.

"Our plans are to go back to school next year in regular classroom fashion supplemented by online learning, as needed," said Governor Hutchinson.

Some schools have been planning this for weeks now.

Two weeks ago, the Little Rock School District sent out surveys for parents and faculty to take. They shared their opinions for how student learning should be handled.

RELATED: Gov. Hutchinson announces blend of in-classroom, remote schooling for Arkansas students

Now, there are meetings on what the LRSD's back-to-school plan will look like.

"We are definitely planning for different modes of delivery and for there to be a choice for parents, from a fully online option to having your students back on campus," said Hope Worsham, the Little Rock School District executive director of curriculum and instruction.

The Pulaski County Special School District has also been planning extensively.

"So, we are going to provide a traditional experience when the opportunity arises, when it's safe. We will have a blended opportunity for both in-class and digital," said Dr. Charles McNulty, PCSSD Superintendent.

While the school plans their in-class instruction, they have also decided to have a completely online course for those who aren't ready for the classroom.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: 448 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 10,816 total

"We have parents who possibly don't want their children to come back, so we want to have a virtual school for those parents," said Alesia Smith, PCSSD Deputy Superintendent.

Smith says PCSSD faculty are working in committees to fully understand what working and at-home parents need from the school to be successful with their children's education.

Both school districts hope to have a final plan for re-entry soon.

The LRSD and the PCSSD will have the first day back to school on August 13.