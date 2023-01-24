Snow forecast causes some school districts in Arkansas to close

As snow is forecasted to make its way into Arkansas, some schools in the state have already begun to announce closures. Here's a list.

ARKANSAS, USA — Some parts of Arkansas are set to see significant snowfall, and in preparation, some districts across the state have implemented closures.

By Tuesday afternoon and evening cold air will bleed into west and northwest parts of Arkansas. This should kick off the transition from rain to all snow, especially for higher terrain in the Ozarks.

There will be a lot of moisture associated with this system, so snowfall could be heavy at times Those areas could receive 3-6" or more of snow by Wednesday morning.

Due to the anticipated weather, the following school districts have canceled classes for Wednesday: