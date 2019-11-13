HASKELL, Ark. — Attendance has become a school-wide competition at Westbrook Elementary in Haskell.

The school is soaring above average on the state's grade scale with an "A" letter grade, but they aren't resting on their laurels.

Mrs. Kim Nichols' third grade classroom is fighting to keep their attendance champion title.

"Students are encouraging each other to come to school, to come to school on time and stay all day,” said Nichols.

Here's how Attendance Counts works:

If a classroom has perfect attendance from bell-to-bell, they get a star.

"If you get the most stars, your class gets $100,” said Korbyn Bradley, a student.

The goal is to keep kids learning.

"We know if students aren't at school, they aren't learning what they need to," Mrs. Nichols said.

Her class won in October and students used the money to buy new supplies.

"She bought us science experiment stuff, and new games to play at inside recess," Korbyn said.

Since starting the program, Nichols has seen her kids become more eager to learn, but more importantly, she's seen real results from what her students think is just a game.

"A couple of students that had several days absent at the beginning of school, and then the program has encouraged them to make sure they get to school on time,” said Nichols. “Those students’ grades have improved tremendously."

The program is designed to reduce achievement gaps. So far, it's already succeeding with the first round of numbers showing the attendance is up from 94% last year, to 95% this year.

