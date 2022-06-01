Arkansas school districts unsure when students could return to in-person learning

"I want the public to know we're going to look at it from an individual school basis, not this big grand total," said LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple districts in Central Arkansas have made the decision to move from in-person learning to virtual learning.

The Little Rock School District, Pulaski County Special School District and the North Little Rock School District's are just some making the switch.

"Trying to do everything they can to make things safe for kids," LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore said.

All three districts are virtual through at least Friday, with NLRSD staying virtual Monday as well. Poore said it's difficult to say when they could return.

"I want the public to know we're going to look at it from an individual school basis, not this big grand total," he said. "Because we know that's the best way to ensure that some kids are going to get back to in-person."

Unfortunately, this was something the districts knew was coming – there just wasn't much they could do about it.

"I knew that omicron, had heard everything, I just never would have envisioned that we would be where we were the last two days, even today," Poore said.

Dr. Janice Warren is the Assistant Superintendent for equity and pupil services for PCSSD. She said once calls started coming in for positive cases, they just didn't stop.

"By mid-day, we had over a hundred positive cases," she said. "We just didn't anticipate that the numbers surging up this quickly, you know, so it kinda took us off a little bit, even though we knew the community spread was there."

Both districts say they've seen some upset by this – and they get it.

"Our message is just the health and safety of our students and our staff," Dr. Warren said. "We're going to do everything that we can to make sure that everyone is safe."

But like Dr. Warren said, it's all about keeping kids safe – and hopefully, this won't be permanent.

"Well I want all of us to have the belief, we gotta still have school, we still gotta have engagement, learners, we all gotta support that and that's a partnership that has to exist between the parents and the district," Poore said. "We're gonna do everything we can to make sure we're safe, and everybody has to do that, it's on all of us."

LRSD will continue to offer meals for students Thursday and Friday. PCSSD isn't, but if virtual learning continues next week, then those meals will be offered.