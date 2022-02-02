Multiple Arkansas schools closing due to potential winter weather conditions

School districts in the state of Arkansas are announcing closures as the winter storm makes its way into the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Winter storm watches are being upgraded to winter storm warnings across most of the state in anticipation of the storm.

List of Arkansas school closings:

Atkins School District Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day

Bauxite School District Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day

Bismarck School District Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day

Glen Rose School District Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day

Guy-Perkins School District Closed Thursday - AMI Day #1

Jessieville School District Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day

Magnet Cove School District Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day

Mount Ida School District Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day

Ouachita School District Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day 1

Pulaski Academy Closed Tomorrow

Vilonia School District Thursday, February 3rd Closed-AMI Day



