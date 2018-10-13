LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Dozens of Arkansas schools are suspending children who repeatedly miss classes five years after the state banned the use of out-of-school suspension as a punishment for truancy.

A recent study looked at schools that are continuing the practice.

The ban has essentially gone unenforced since its passage in 2013 because there's no language in the law that specifies which state agency is responsible for its enforcement.

Many administrators said they knew of the law, but seemed unclear about what infractions are considered truancy and whether those infractions were subject to the ban on out-of-school suspension.

State officials said they've sent letters to noncompliant districts and are holding regional meetings to clarify the law.

School administrators generally agree that suspending truant children is counterproductive.

