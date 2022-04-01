Some Arkansas schools going virtual due to spread of COVID

The Little Rock School District, Pulaski County Special School District, and more have both announced they will be virtual Thursday and Friday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Superintendent Mike Poore, Little Rock School District will shift to virtual learning for two days (January 6-7).

Poore released this message via Facebook Live, saying the virtual learning shift will include Pre-K through 12th grade.

Important Update from LRSD Supt. Mike Poore - Jan. 5, 2022 Posted by Little Rock School District on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Poore said since December 29, the district has had 179 individuals they know of that have tested positive in the Little Rock School District.

"As of 11:30 a.m. today [Jan. 5], we've had an additional 200 people that have called out," Poore said in the video. "We have 95 staff members, just today, that have tested positive."

The Pulaski County Special School District also announced they will being going virtual Thursday and Friday:

Due to a significant increase in positive COVID cases and close-contacts, PCSSD will issue AMI days for the rest of the week. Schools and district offices will follow AMI procedures on Thursday & Friday. Students are required to log into Schoology to complete necessary assignments. District employees will follow AMI procedures as approved by ADE earlier this school year. The PCSSD COVID-19 team will meet over the weekend to determine if further AMI days are necessary next week.

Hope schools and Hampton schools are also initiating the virtual learning, as they've announced on their Facebook pages.