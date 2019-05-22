LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas school bus drivers have reported 884 circumstances of vehicles illegally passing stopped school buses in one day.

This year, a total of 3,896 bus drivers participated in the yearly, one-day survey. The results show an increase to that of last year, when 3,258 bus drivers and reported 857 instances of illegal passes.

The survey conducted this year showed that 491 of the illegal passes occurred in the afternoon; 393 in the morning. 711 of the vehicles passed in front of the school bus, 12 passed on the right side of the bus and 872 passed on the left side.

According to Act 166 of 2019, it is illegal for motorists to pass a stopped bus with its red lights flashing, as students are getting on and off the bus at that time. If convicted, the fines for doing so range from $500 to $2,500.

This survey is conducted each year to help both the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services and the state, It helps better determine the severity of the issue in Arkansas and improve education and outreach efforts, such as Arkansas's Flashing Red. Kids Ahead. campaign.

