Arkansas State chancellor resigns after 5 years

Dr. Kelly Damphousse will become the president at Texas State University after serving five years as Arkansas State's chancellor.

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State University Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced his resignation Thursday after five years with the school.

Damphousse announced the resignation as he was announced as the next president for Texas State University.

“When I came to A-State five years ago, I pledged to do everything that I could to help the members of our faculty and staff reach their full potential, to ensure barriers to success were removed for our current and future students, and make our former students and friends proud of their university. That was the essence of the idea behind Every Red Wolf Counts,” Damphousse said.

Damphousse, who went to college and married his wife in Texas, said another part of the decision was to be closer to friends and family. Their oldest daughter Kayleigh also lives in Austin.

“This is certainly a bittersweet moment as we hate to lose the Damphousse family at A-State,” said Dr. Chuck Welch, president of the ASU System. “But we are also proud of them for this new opportunity and the ability to live closer to family. Kelly has been a trusted colleague and friend, and I always knew that his top priority was our students and their success.

Damphousse will begin his term as Texas State's president on July 1, 2022.