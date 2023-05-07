Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional finalists announced

The Arkansas Department of Education announced that 14 educators have been named 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional finalists.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) announced the 14 educators who have been named 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional finalists.

These educators will be recognized during an event on July 27 at the Governor’s Mansion. At the event, the ADE will also announce the four state semi-finalists, and one will be named the 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year this fall.

“Congratulations to these teachers for achieving this honor,” ADE Secretary Jacob Oliva said. “We are proud to recognize excellence in teaching and honor those selected for this recognition.”

Each regional finalist will receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation.

The regional finalists are listed below:

Jacquelyn Briggs

Pre-Kindergarten

Walker Pre-K

Magnolia School District

South Central Service Cooperative

Jazmin Carranza

Algebra I, Grades 8-9

Southwest Junior High School

Springdale School District

Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Nicole Franklin

English Language Arts and Social Studies, Grades 4-5

Orr Elementary School

Fort Smith School District

Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative

Candice Groves

French I-IV and Journalism, Grades 9-12

Blytheville High School

Blytheville School District

Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative

Elizabeth Hill

Biology and AP Biology, Grades 10-12

DeWitt High School

DeWitt School District

Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Kyler Hybeck

English, Grade 10

Academies of West Memphis

West Memphis School District

Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative

Jeremy Kennedy

AP English Language and Composition, Grade 11

Greenbrier High School

Greenbrier School District

Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative

Julie Landrum

Math and Science, Grades 9-12

Stuttgart High School

Stuttgart School District

Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative

Ben Light

Music, Grades 6-12

Joe T. Robinson High School

Pulaski County Special School District

Pulaski County

Beau McCastlain

Career and Technical Education – Television Production, Grades 10-12

De Queen High School

De Queen School District

De Queen-Mena Education Service Cooperative

Kashandra Murphy

Literacy, Grade 5

Harmony Leadership Academy

Texarkana Arkansas School District

Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative

Kassadi Seidenschnur

Library Media, Grades K-5

Hurricane Creek Elementary School

Bryant School District

Dawson Education Service Cooperative

David Ward

Alternative Education, Grades 2-5

Cedar Ridge Elementary School

Cedar Ridge School District

Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Mandy Wolff

Family and Consumer Sciences, Grades 10-12

Beebe High School

Beebe School District

Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program recognizes teachers for their outstanding teaching and leadership skills. To learn more, please click here.