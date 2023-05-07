Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional finalists announced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) announced the 14 educators who have been named 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional finalists.
These educators will be recognized during an event on July 27 at the Governor’s Mansion. At the event, the ADE will also announce the four state semi-finalists, and one will be named the 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year this fall.
“Congratulations to these teachers for achieving this honor,” ADE Secretary Jacob Oliva said. “We are proud to recognize excellence in teaching and honor those selected for this recognition.”
Each regional finalist will receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation.
The regional finalists are listed below:
Jacquelyn Briggs
Pre-Kindergarten
Walker Pre-K
Magnolia School District
South Central Service Cooperative
Jazmin Carranza
Algebra I, Grades 8-9
Southwest Junior High School
Springdale School District
Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Nicole Franklin
English Language Arts and Social Studies, Grades 4-5
Orr Elementary School
Fort Smith School District
Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative
Candice Groves
French I-IV and Journalism, Grades 9-12
Blytheville High School
Blytheville School District
Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative
Elizabeth Hill
Biology and AP Biology, Grades 10-12
DeWitt High School
DeWitt School District
Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Kyler Hybeck
English, Grade 10
Academies of West Memphis
West Memphis School District
Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative
Jeremy Kennedy
AP English Language and Composition, Grade 11
Greenbrier High School
Greenbrier School District
Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative
Julie Landrum
Math and Science, Grades 9-12
Stuttgart High School
Stuttgart School District
Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative
Ben Light
Music, Grades 6-12
Joe T. Robinson High School
Pulaski County Special School District
Pulaski County
Beau McCastlain
Career and Technical Education – Television Production, Grades 10-12
De Queen High School
De Queen School District
De Queen-Mena Education Service Cooperative
Kashandra Murphy
Literacy, Grade 5
Harmony Leadership Academy
Texarkana Arkansas School District
Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative
Kassadi Seidenschnur
Library Media, Grades K-5
Hurricane Creek Elementary School
Bryant School District
Dawson Education Service Cooperative
David Ward
Alternative Education, Grades 2-5
Cedar Ridge Elementary School
Cedar Ridge School District
Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Mandy Wolff
Family and Consumer Sciences, Grades 10-12
Beebe High School
Beebe School District
Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative
The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program recognizes teachers for their outstanding teaching and leadership skills. To learn more, please click here.
The ATOY program is part of the National Teacher of the Year (NTOY) program coordinated by the Council of Chief State School Officers.