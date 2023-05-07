x
Education

Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional finalists announced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) announced the 14 educators who have been named 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional finalists.

These educators will be recognized during an event on July 27 at the Governor’s Mansion. At the event, the ADE will also announce the four state semi-finalists, and one will be named the 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year this fall.

“Congratulations to these teachers for achieving this honor,” ADE Secretary Jacob Oliva said. “We are proud to recognize excellence in teaching and honor those selected for this recognition.”

Each regional finalist will receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation.

The regional finalists are listed below:

Jacquelyn Briggs
Pre-Kindergarten
Walker Pre-K
Magnolia School District
South Central Service Cooperative

Jazmin Carranza
Algebra I, Grades 8-9
Southwest Junior High School
Springdale School District
Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Nicole Franklin
English Language Arts and Social Studies, Grades 4-5
Orr Elementary School
Fort Smith School District
Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative

Candice Groves
French I-IV and Journalism, Grades 9-12
Blytheville High School
Blytheville School District
Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative

Elizabeth Hill
Biology and AP Biology, Grades 10-12
DeWitt High School
DeWitt School District
Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Kyler Hybeck
English, Grade 10
Academies of West Memphis
West Memphis School District
Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative

Jeremy Kennedy
AP English Language and Composition, Grade 11
Greenbrier High School
Greenbrier School District
Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative

Julie Landrum
Math and Science, Grades 9-12
Stuttgart High School
Stuttgart School District
Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative

Ben Light
Music, Grades 6-12
Joe T. Robinson High School
Pulaski County Special School District
Pulaski County

Beau McCastlain
Career and Technical Education – Television Production, Grades 10-12
De Queen High School
De Queen School District
De Queen-Mena Education Service Cooperative

Kashandra Murphy
Literacy, Grade 5
Harmony Leadership Academy
Texarkana Arkansas School District
Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative

Kassadi Seidenschnur
Library Media, Grades K-5
Hurricane Creek Elementary School
Bryant School District
Dawson Education Service Cooperative

David Ward
Alternative Education, Grades 2-5
Cedar Ridge Elementary School
Cedar Ridge School District
Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Mandy Wolff
Family and Consumer Sciences, Grades 10-12
Beebe High School
Beebe School District
Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program recognizes teachers for their outstanding teaching and leadership skills. To learn more, please click here.

The ATOY program is part of the National Teacher of the Year (NTOY) program coordinated by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

