LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A number of Arkansas teachers are getting debriefed on several education issues debated at the state capitol this week. One of those issues: Teacher salaries.

Talk of a teacher pay increase in Arkansas caused considerable and understandable excitement. But language in a legislative agreement means a majority of educators in the state aren't guaranteed anything.

"It is time that every elected official commits to following the constitution, which says, fully fund education first,” said Cathy Koehler Tuesday. She is president of the Arkansas Education Association.

That organization is putting pressure on political candidates with the Stand Up for Students rally at the state capitol next weekend.

"A commitment must be made by all that run for office in this state to the school districts and our students,” she said. Adding the event is meant to encourage voters to support candidates dedicated to public education.

Arkansas educators, she said, are frustrated that charter schools are getting funding, without being held to the same standards.

"We believe with our whole hearts that if we do not stand up at this juncture for our students and say, 'Enough is enough, invest in our students, invest in our school districts, make them stronger, for our students,' we will be at risk across the state," she said.

Just across the street, inside the state capitol, a committee finalized two key decisions in Arkansas, involving teacher pay.

The first decision: "A $1,000 increase to the base salary for the lowest base in Arkansas for next year and the year after,” Koehler said.

Arkansas' base salary for teachers is $31,800. The issue: Most teachers make more than that base, even if only slightly above. Those teachers wouldn't qualify for any raises.

"Do we want it? Yes. But we want to ensure that it is fair and equitable for all," she said.

Parapros, staff and security, would also not qualify.

The second decision: To grant school districts in Arkansas a 2 percent increase to their budget. Many thought that money would be used to pay the teachers not making the base salary.

Koehler told me that isn’t the case.

“They can spend it on fancy scoreboards. That's their choice. There's nothing that tells them how they must spend that money," she said. "We have 75 counties in Arkansas. The vast majority of counties do not have a charter school or a private school located in them. Yet we see an inordinate amount of time, effort, and funding going towards those practices rather than focusing on what the school districts need."

The Stand with our Students Rally will be held on Oct. 20, the weekend before early voting begins.

