Arkansas Tech University receives grant to continue veteran learning program

Arkansas Tech University received a federal grant that will allow it to continue its Veterans Upward Bound program through August 2027.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University recently received a federal grant that will allow it to continue its Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program through August 2027.

The grant will initiate five years of funding, with annual installments of $297,601 that will accumulate to a grand total of $1,488,005.

The university was notified of the funding by the office of U.S. Congressman Steve Womack, an alumnus of the university.

The VUB program is intended to help motivate and assist veterans in the development of academic skills necessary for success in post-secondary education.

Arkansas Tech was first selected to host a Veterans Upward Bound program in 2017.

The program will serve 125 participants per year from a 10-county region— Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Perry, Pope, Sebastian, and Yell— regardless of which school they attend.

Kristie Canada, Arkansas Tech's VUB program director, said that it is an honor and privilege to "serve those who have served our country".