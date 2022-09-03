Arkansas college to base scholarships off GPA instead of test scores

Arkansas Tech University has changed its scholarships to a tiered system that will be based off high school GPA rather than an ACT or SAT test score.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University will change how potential students will qualify for scholarships at the school.

The new system will be based off high school grade point average rather than a student's SAT or ACT score.

According to the college, the scholarships will be broken up to four tiers depending on your GPA.

The scholarship award breakdown will be as followed:

Tier 1 - GPA 3.0-3.49 ($1,000)

- GPA 3.0-3.49 ($1,000) Tier 2 - GPA 3.5-3.74 ($3,000)

- GPA 3.5-3.74 ($3,000) Tier 3 - GPA 3.75-3.99 ($7,000)

- GPA 3.75-3.99 ($7,000) Tier 4 - GPA 4.0 or higher ($11,000)

“ATU is committed to a mission of access and student success, and these scholarships provide a means to help many in our state pursue higher education,” said Alisa Waniewski, associate director for academic scholarships.

Students who have previously accepted their award will be adjusted to the corresponding tier if their scholarship improves. If a student would receive less funding based off the new tiers, ATU said it's "committed" to honoring the previous award amount.

The school is also lowering the renewal rate for freshman academic scholarships to 2.75 GPA.