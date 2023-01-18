Arkansas Supreme Court chief justice announces departure from WM3 case

Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp submitted a letter announcing his recusal from the Damien Echols v. State of Arkansas West Memphis 3 case.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp submitted a letter announcing his recusal from the Damien Echols v. State of Arkansas case.

Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis Three, spent nearly 20 years on death row, for a crime he said he didn't commit— the murder of three young boys in West Memphis back in 1993.

This year, the West Memphis Three case will mark its 30th anniversary.