Arkansas Supreme Court chief justice announces departure from WM3 case

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp submitted a letter announcing his recusal from the Damien Echols v. State of Arkansas case.
Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis Three, spent nearly 20 years on death row, for a crime he said he didn't commit— the murder of three young boys in West Memphis back in 1993.
This year, the West Memphis Three case will mark its 30th anniversary.
We reached out to the Arkansas Supreme Court District for the reason behind Chief Justice Kemp's decision but were unable to speak with anyone who could provide an answer.