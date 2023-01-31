Arkansas's rural fire departments ready to respond in icy conditions

The West Pulaski and East End Fire Departments are prepared to respond to emergency calls in the icy road conditions.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Tuesday, many people stayed off the roads thanks to closed schools and workplaces— but first responders have still been out responding to emergencies.

"We want to be ready to respond. If there's any emergencies. We hope not. But we are ready to go," West Pulaski Fire Department Fire Chief, Scott Joblin said.

Chief Joblin explained that he has the chains on the tires, ready for the ice.

"Without the chains on the ice, we wouldn't be able to get anywhere," Chief Joblin added.

He also said that all 60 of their volunteer firefighters have previously trained to drive in icy conditions.

"Obviously, if we can't get to the emergency, we're not any help. So we will be taking our time," he described.

His biggest request to the public is to stay off the roads if you can.

"If in the event, we do have to respond. We don't want to have to drive around you. And we don't want you to be the emergency either," he said.

It's the same story out in East End.

Fire Chief, Darrel Feagan explained that moving around people on the road is one of their biggest problems.

"On an average day, we average under a 10-minute response time here in East End. But tonight, that will be an extended period of time," Chief Feagan said.

Saffing-wise, he said that it's all hands on deck.

"We will add extra staffing for the night. I don't know how many just yet, but I'll be here I'm sure my assistant chief will be here all night, and probably a couple others," he said.

Chief Feagan mentioned how interstate 530 is usually a trouble spot anytime winter weather hits.

"As traffic builds during this, I expect the calls to start," he said.

Chief Joblin said that he's also ready for their most common fire call in the winter which is calls of space heater fires.

"Obviously we want the people in our community to be safe. And if they need us, we will be there. Then I don't want anyone to worry that we won't be able to make it. We certainly will," Chief Joblin said.