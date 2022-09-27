Arkansas at heightened risk for wildfires

Right now, almost two-thirds of the state is at a moderate risk for fires, and the other third is at high risk.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For most of us, the weather at this time of the year is the best— there's low humidity with cooler temperatures.

But without the rain that we'd normally expect this time of year, that means we are in more danger of seeing wildfires flare up.

"We've got three or four days of fairly dangerous conditions with wind and low low humidity for Arkansas," said State Forester Joe Fox.

Fall is a time to be excited for— it will mean cooler temperatures and the changing of leaves, but as the plants die off and dry out that means there's more of a risk for wildfires.

Drought conditions across much of the state haven't been helping.

"We've gone from two to three fires a day, to five to six fires a day, and now it's like we're going ten to twelve fires a day scattered around the state," said Fox.

Thirteen counties are under burn bans, including Pulaski County.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission will be monitoring the state for wildfires by flying planes to see if any smoke appears, but Fox said that there are things you can do to prevent this.

"If you're parking in dry grass and you've got a real hot muffler that's not a good thing to do. Certainly don't flick your cigarette butt out anywhere," Fox explained. "If you're mowing your grass or bush hogging in a pasture be careful and stay away from rocks. That's the spark that starts the grassfire that runs off in the woods."

On Tuesday, there were 16 fires in the state of Arkansas. For the month of September, there have been 83 fires with more than 700 acres burned. There are currently 17 counties in the state under a burn ban.