Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night.

One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South.

According to the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, the fires have been burning since about 3:00 p.m.

Reports state that the larger fire is almost three miles wide and is not currently under control.

The Forestry Department is responding and they currently have people on the scene. There are also at least 15 volunteer fire departments present, and they have also requested help from Grant and Cleaveland counties.