I-40 Mississippi River Bridge closed due to protests

Due to protests in the area, Arkansas Highway Police will be closing the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — On Sunday between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge will begin closing due to protestors in the area.

All traffic will be diverted towards I-55 South in West Memphis.

Exit ramps at Highway 38 and Highway 131 will also be closed, and the Tennesse Highway Patrol will be closing the westbound I-40 lanes that are across the Mississippi River Bridge.