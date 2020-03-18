ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the state will now offer incentives to childcare providers across the state so they'll stay open.

Approximately 803 childcare providers have closed due to coronavirus concerns, the governor said.

The incentives include daily reimbursement vouchers for childcare workers and services to stay open through March 27, the last day the state plans for schools in Arkansas to be closed.

On Monday, March 30, the governor said to plan for schools to reopen. However, he said they will consider the CDC recommendations when the time comes.

He advised for parents, students, and school staff to plan on school returning.

"We have to make a decision as to what our future looks like and what we can manage," Hutchinson said.

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

33 confirmed cases of COVID-19

50 people under investigation

377 are being monitored by Arkansas Department of Health with daily check-ins and guidance

All public schools are closed until after Spring Break

WATCH GOV. HUTCHINSON'S PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: