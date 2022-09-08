Inflation raises cost of Back to School supplies, impacting parent's wallets

According to a Back to School survey parents, plan to spend more than $660 on average, per child, on back-to-school shopping this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back to school shopping this year is hitting parents hard.

With the current cost on goods and demand for affordable supplies, parents like Brittany Fears have faced some challenges.

"You would think I could take my list to one store and be done. No. You can’t do that," says Fears. "You have to take your list and, I try to go to go where places I know multiple stores are in one area."

According to Deloitte's Back to School survey, parents plan to spend more than $660 on average, per child, on back to school shopping this year.

That's up 8% from 2021, and 27% from 2019.

Clothing and accessories being the highest cost. Parents are expected to spend around 18% more on new threads for their children to start the school year.

Supplies are also up 7% from last fall.

Fears found a different way to make sure her child has everything she needs: Back to school drives.

"Because it helps off set the cost. For me I know I only have one child but I know families with multiple children," Fears said. "I just want to make sure that she’s taken care of so that she can just focus on school, that’s all I want her to have. A successful school year."

One local nonprofit, ChangeU Foundation is meeting the needs of parents like Fears through their "Back to School Supplies & BackPack GiveAway".

"Its no greater joy than helping somebody that is in need," says Antonio Boykin, Founder of ChangeU.

He tells WHAS11 that he knows parents are facing more financial burdens.

"Now with the prices going up on everything its really hard for parents to be able to take care of bills rent and get school supplies and school clothes," Boykin said.

This year their goal is to collect 400 bookbags, so far they have reached half their goal.

They plan to give those backpacks out at the end of August.

