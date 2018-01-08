BEEBE, Ark. (KTHV) - Many schools will feel different this year, as educators take new measures to protect their students. One local district is giving police officers a round-the-clock home.

The Beebe Police Department will open its newest substation this week on the campus of Beebe Public Schools.

“This is something that was decided before I got on board, and I think it’s just a wonderful idea,” Supt. Chris Nail said.

Nail just completed his first month on the job as the head of Beebe Public Schools. One of the initiatives he inherited after moving from Rose Bud was proposed in the spring by Assistant Supt. Rick Duff in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida: give an outbuilding to Beebe PD.

“That was not being used for anything right now,” Nail said, “and it’s unique because it’s in the front of the campus.”

Nail is one of hundreds of educators attending the Arkansas Education Administrators Association conference in Little Rock this week. He described this period as one of uncertainty for those in his role.

“It’s a time when student safety is the most important thing to all of us, and parents, and teachers, and administrators, is we all want to ensure student safety.”

The school district offered the building to Beebe PD free of charge for two years, and renovated the space, as well. Any officer can use it during their shift to file reports or wait for a call, and it will become the department’s training center. A pair of state troopers will also call it home.

“They’ll have access to our exterior cameras and that type of thing,” Nail added, “so they’ll be able to see in there, and we’ve put TVs and technology in there, so they can access it. So, were hoping it’s a good solution for student safety.”

The school district also spent $300,000 for new surveillance cameras and better locks on the doors. Many other school districts have made similar upgrades, but Capt. Brian Duke of Beebe PD said he knew of only a couple other districts in Arkansas that brought the police on campus like this.

“We’re always searching,” Nail said, “for better ways to provide student safety, you know? And if anybody has a 100 percent plan, then we’d all do it. But, you know, we’re all trying to evolve and change practices to try to ensure that our kiddos are safe.”

The inside of the building, which sits at the corner of W. Center Street and Badger Drive, needs more furniture brought in, and the locks must be fixed, but Capt. Duke said it will be a great resource for Beebe PD. He mentioned that all but one desk and one computer were already in the police department’s possession, so the cost of the new space is minimal.

The potential benefit, however, could be significant.

“When our community and kids pull into the district, they’ll see a police presence there, on campus, you know,” Nail said. “And our community will see that, and I hope that that reassures our community—and maybe our students—that we’re doing everything we can to be proactive, to provide a safe environment for all of our students.”

The substation will officially open during a ceremony Friday, August 3, at 11:30 a.m. It should be fully-functional by the time students return on August 13.

