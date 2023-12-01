Beebe students equip school buses with Wi-Fi

Two Beebe students took matters into their own hands and had Wi-Fi installed in all 47 school buses thanks to a $100,000 grant.

BEEBE, Ark. — Two students made a difference for an entire school district by bringing their three-year plan to life.

The goal? To expand internet access onto school buses to assist to help students who spend a lot of time on the road.

No matter what device Beebe students have, they're now able to connect to Wi-Fi on all 47 school buses in the district.

Beebe student-athletes, Jordyn Lefford and Ethan Waters, are the minds behind the project and said they wanted to make this happen so they can do homework while on the bus.

"Many days we're coming home late, Waters said. "We both figured Wi-Fi on the buses would help out students."

Through Beebe High School's EAST program, Lefford and Waters took the lead on the project and searched for the right internet company. They eventually stumbled upon Premier Wireless out of Houston.

Premier Wireless President and CEO Lisa Bogle stayed in touch with Lefford and Waters and traveled to Beebe to meet them in person.

"It wasn't until we got on Zoom, that I knew that I was talking to teenagers," Bogle said. "They were really smart teenagers, they could have been college kids. They were so well versed, so knowledgeable about everything."

A nearly $100,000 grant made it possible for them to put Wi-Fi in all 47 buses.

The grant came from federal funding to provide off-campus internet connectivity during the pandemic.

"That's a lot of money," Lefford said. "We're just really thankful that we were able to get the grant to find this and not have to wait until our students are gone or our peers are gone. It's just really rewarding."

Beebe bus driver and EAST facilitator Joi Sites played a vital role in assisting Lefford and Waters along the way.

"These two students are awesome," Sites said. "When they came up to me with the idea, it's totally student-led. As a bus driver, I was like 'yes, I think that's an awesome idea.'"

Sites said about 25% of the student population doesn't have Wi-Fi, so she knows this will have a tremendous benefit for riders.

"As I get closer to retirement, I want to go out with a bang," Sites said. "This is kind of like that bang."