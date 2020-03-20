BENTON, Ark. — The circumstances caused by Covid-19 are becoming more difficult for school districts in the state.

In Benton, school administrators are working to secure devices and internet service for students to complete school work.

"We are just taking day by day because the unknown is real,” said Isabella Bradley, Benton Schools spokesperson.

The state announced an expanded public school closure through mid-April.

"We have posted a couple of links right now on our social media pages to let parents know where they can find free internet access," said Bradley.

As the district works to distribute devices to students to work on, businesses in the community are stepping up to provide the free internet.

"We’ve always offered free WiFi to our community, but this week, the message we've been putting out is, 'Hey, you can come here and do your homework too,'” said Erica Hamilton, Benton Main Street Station employee.

The Main Street Station is a food court. They are providing free internet service for students.

"We've had a lot of customers whose kids have struggled to complete their work online,” said Hamilton.

Many of those kids don’t have internet access at all.

At Main Street Station, it’s a safe place for kids to work, eat, and practice social distancing.

"It's outdoor seating, it's already spaced out, there’s clean air, fresh air,” said Hamilton. “We are kind of accidentally already following the guidelines by the CDC and governor.”

Benton School District praised businesses and organizations across Saline County who’ve helped their students in many ways during this crisis.

"It's humbling. It takes things like this, unfortunately, to see the really good things happening in your community,” said Bradley. “And we've really seen that in Benton. "

You can visit Benton Schools' Facebook page to see where you can secure internet service for your child to complete school work.

