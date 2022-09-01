Bentonville Public Schools ranks in top five of Arkansas' best employers

The ranking was announced in an article by Forbes which detailed America's best employers by state.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Forbes recently announced findings from a study on America's top employers by state and Bentonville School District ranked third on Arkansas' list.

According to Forbes, the research was done based on market research data from Statista. This is Forbes' fourth annual America’s Best Employers By State list.

The data was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans who work for businesses with at least 500 employees. The employees were able to share their free opinion because of the anonymity of the survey. Forbes' list ranks the 1,382 employers that received the most recommendations.

The Bentonville School District, which is headed by Superintendent Debbie Jones, employs a total of 2,270 individuals.

"The people in Bentonville Schools are special. They sincerely care for students and each other. Our culture reflects the high standards of our community and our common purpose but never abandons fun," said Jones.

We're honored to be named one of the best employers in Arkansas, according to Forbes. This is where life works. #whereexcellencelives pic.twitter.com/jsflBYOD58 — Bentonville Schools (@Bville_Schools) August 31, 2022

Arkansas Children's Hospital was ranked the number one employer in Arkansas, with University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences ranking second, according to the list by Forbes.

To read more of these rankings by state, visit Forbes.com.

