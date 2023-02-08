Blue Cross Blue Shield brings more calming rooms to Arkansas schools

The calming rooms give students a place to clear their heads and better manage the stress and anxiety that comes with being a student.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When you think back to your school days, some of us remember the stress and anxiety that comes with being a student.

As Arkansas students get ready to go back to the classroom, some of them will have a new room available to go clear their heads.

Parkview Arts Science Magnet High School students are transforming an old office into a calming room.

"To have a space where you can just calm down and talk to someone if you need to, fidget, just a moment to breathe is really needed," Parkview Student Body President Camille Gardner said. "It can prevent you from doing something that could be like rude or out of character."

Gardner and Student Body Vice President Kadyn Loring wanted to have the room at their school.

"I think that a lot of them will really like it," Loring said. "I think that it'll be beneficial for them as it is for us."

The safe space will even be available for faculty and staff.

"Our vision and mission at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School this year [is] to be student-centered and excellence driven," said Staci Adams, Parkview Academies and Magnet coordinator. "We do not want to do that at the expense of those that are here to make sure that we provide those services for our students."

White Hall Middle School has had its own calming room for a couple of years now.

Counselor Michelle Bond said she's seen the benefits firsthand.

"The teachers have noticed an increase in better student participation in class," Bond said.

According to Bond, reading test scores have risen since implementing the room.

"We feel like it's been mostly effective, which is why we really want to carry on and try to incorporate a whole larger space with it," Bond said.

These success stories are a big reason why Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield is putting a calming room in one school in every county.

"We're going to be giving $2,500 to each school that could be used for a middle school, junior high, or high school," Sarah Lehr said with Blue Cross Blue Shield. "We're focusing on those grades."

Lehr said it's a step in the right direction toward helping the mental health of the next generation.

"We just think this is going to be a really great program," Lehr said. "[It's] such a benefit for so many students and families across the state."