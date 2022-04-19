Arkansas native and syndicated radio host Bobby Bones will be awarded an honorary doctorate at the University of Arkansas Commencement ceremony on May 14.

The host of the nationally syndicated Bobby Bones Show will receive an honorary doctorate during the U of A commencement ceremony in Bud Walton Arena on May 14.

Although he wasn't able to attend the U of A due to financial and family circumstances early in his life, Estell is one of the university's most recognizable and firm supporters.

He is the youngest-ever inductee to the National Radio Hall of Fame and is a 2-time CMA Award and four-time ACM Award winner. He is the author of two New York Times #1 Best-Sellers, I'm Not Lonely If You're Reading This Book and Fail Until You Don’t and has a children's book titled A Dog Named Stanley in the works.

The University of Arkansas says Estell is a significant benefactor of The Razorback Foundation as a member of the “Cardinal and White,” which helps support student-athlete scholarships and other expenses. Estell also buys shoes for kids on the Mountain Pine basketball team and the school’s football uniforms and awards annual scholarships to selected students.

He has raised over $16.25 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and has led several other charitable efforts.

