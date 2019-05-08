Box Tops for Education have rolled out a new app where instead of cutting out and turning in the small cardboard rectangles, you can now scan your receipt directly from the app.

Just in time for back-to-school season, the Box Tops for Education website boasts an easier, more accessible way to earn money for your school.

"The new and improved Box Tops mobile app uses state-of-the-art technology to scan your store receipt, find participating products and instantly add Box Tops to your school's earnings online," says their website about the new change.

Box Tops also have a new look, so make sure to check out their website.

RELATED: Help Arkansas students by donating school supplies