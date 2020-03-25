CABOT, Ark. — We could all use a few reasons to smile right now. Especially as the coronavirus outbreak has most of us stuck at home.

There's still so much good happening here in central Arkansas.

With school out for the foreseeable future, teachers at Westside Elementary in Cabot wanted to see the their students face-to-face but from a safe distance.

The teachers held a parade on Tuesday, March 24 and drove through their school neighborhoods to wave and say "Hi" to their students and families.

Students gathered and lined the streets with posters and signs to share the love and let their teachers know just how much they missed them.

The signs expressed all kinds of love for their teachers. One sign even said, "I miss you as much as my mom misses Target."

Teachers from several other elementary schools in Cabot will be doing the same today.

So many reasons to smile despite these unusual circumstances we're all facing.

