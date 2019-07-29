Editor's note: The video shown above is from April 2019.

Cabot Public Schools announced the district has launched a new initiative where all students, Pre-K-12th grade, will be offered free breakfast for the 2019-2020 school year.

This allows more than 10,000 students, to enjoy a nutritious breakfast each morning at no cost to parents.

When students are hungry, it is hard to concentrate on learning. Studies show children who eat breakfast perform better in the classroom. The Cabot School Board made it a priority to make sure the district was able to provide this opportunity for a free breakfast to all our students.

They are asking parents to continue to be vigilant in making sure lunch balances are not overdue.

Lunch prices will remain the same as last year:

Elementary lunch: $2.40

Secondary lunch $2.60

Reduced lunch $0.40

If you are a family that is facing financial hardships, the most important thing you can do is to let us know. There is no deadline to apply for free and reduced meals. We will be more than happy to help you fill out the paperwork or apply online.

If you don’t qualify for that program, they are still willing and able to provide assistance as needed. For any questions, please contact their Food Service Director Erin Wilkes, 501-843-3363.