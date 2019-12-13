LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As we head into the new year, the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) will be changing hours, as well as creating more ways to save the taxpayers some money.

Several locations will now be open on Sunday starting in 2020.

Dee Brown Library (6325 Baseline Road, Little Rock)

Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library (2015 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock)

Sidney S. McMath Library (2100 John Barrow Road, Little Rock)

Amy Sanders Library (10200 Johnson Drive, Sherwood)

Will all now be open on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

However, Hillary Rodham Clinton Library, as well as the Main Library, will be closed.

"We are changing our Sunday hours. [We're] trying to make the library system more accessible," said Tameka Lee with the Central Arkansas Library System.

Additional hours, however, will be added to the Millie Brooks Library. The facility will now be open on Wednesday, making the hours Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The research room inside the Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art also has new hours. It will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Also, the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library will begin running on solar panels.

The Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's library is one of the Central Arkansas Library System's most eco-friendly facilities with a teaching kitchen, community room, and theater.

"The installations of the solar panels will actually save the library system $200,000 annually on our electric bills," said Lee.

The Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library will start using the solar panels next week.