Students at Shorter College move in to new on-campus dorms

Six months ago the college broke ground on Shorter College dorms for the first time in nearly two decades. On Wednesday, 50 students were able to move in.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 20203-2024 school year is underway for many, and while classes at Shorter College don’t start until next week, Wednesday was a huge day for them.

For the first time in about 20 years, students were able to move into on-campus dorms.

“This represents such a milestone in the history of the college,” said Shorter College President, Jerome Green.

The school is one that is full of history that dates back to 1886— and the return of on-campus living has been a big deal.

“We have approximately 50 young people and their families on campus processing in,” Green described.

President Green said that bringing housing back is something important for the college. They broke ground in February and completed the first set of dorms within six months.

“Campus life is an essential part of the college experience in terms of getting student engagement, and the students immerse themselves in this particular program to prepare for the rest of their life,” said Green.



The 50 students who will be living in the dorms are part of the basketball teams and choir.

Kayla Kimbrough is one of those students.

“I am an incoming freshman,” said Kimbrough.



She said the brand-new dorms along with the basketball team helped her make the choice to attend Shorter.

“To be able to come into like a new dorm. It just really set my decision on it,” she added.

Kimbrough explained how she's excited to be able to connect with her teammates in a space they'll all be calling home.

“Just really like being able to get like a team chemistry and learn more about the girls and just be able to like have a bond,” said Kimbrough.



President Green said soon more students will be able to have the same opportunity.

“It is our objective to build two more dormitories,” said Green “As we fill this one, then we'll look to fill the next one until we can have a residential population that lives on campus of about 300.”