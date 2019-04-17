CONWAY, Ark. — Want a fun and innovative way to reinforce vocabulary words taught in the classroom? Assign every child in the school a word and have the child come up with a costume based on that word

Then, stage a parade around the school with family and friends invited, cheering on the students and their colorful homework.

Hey, it worked for Carolyn Lewis Elementary in Conway on Tuesday night, April 16.

The kids pranced, danced and enhanced their expanding vocabulary with the 2019 “Word Parade.”

The place was packed. Everybody came out to see what creativity can do for literacy.

Kudos to Mr. Defoor (principal), Mrs. Francis (assistant principal), Mrs. Silliman (counselor), Mrs. Altland (interventionist) and all their staff and their parent volunteers. This totally worked.

