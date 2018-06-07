LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Producers are asking about options to help the critical forage shortage in their lands.

University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Extension Forage Specialist, John Jennings, suggests a few practices that can help growers improve their pasture remains and reduce their herds.

Protect any remaining standing forage by shutting pasture gates or by using temporary electric fencing. Manage it like standing hay and feed it a few acres at a time to make it last as long as possible. A solar fence energizer and single strand of temporary electric wire can be installed in a matter of minutes to subdivide pastures as needed.

Rotational grazing is a good drought management tool. It helps maintain forage growth longer into a drought period than continuous grazing. Rotating pastures during drought conditions can help protect the pastures that will be needed for summer production.

Although all forages produce lower yield when drought occurs, some species including bermuda grass and KY-31 tall fescue can tolerate heavy grazing pressure and persist while others are eliminated from the stand. Manage grazing pressure carefully during prolonged dry weather to prevent loss of high quality forage species such as novel endophyte fescue, clover, and orchard grass.

Feeding hay and limit grazing during dry weather can stretch available forage on drought-stressed pastures. If all pastures are already grazed short and no regrowth is being produced, then cattle can be shut in a single pasture and fed hay until better growing conditions arrive. This practice may be detrimental to that pasture, but it helps protect forage in other pastures that will needed for later grazing.

