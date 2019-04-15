Chelsea Clinton will appear at the Little Rock Zoo on Friday, May 3 for an evening event and book signing as part of a national tour in support of her new book, Don’t Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe.

The event includes a special welcome by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., a moderated question-and-answer session with Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui and a book signing with Chelsea Clinton.

All attendees will have the opportunity to have Chelsea Clinton sign their copies of her new book. No additional Clinton family books or memorabilia will be allowed for signing. Only copies of Don’t Let Them Disappear purchased for this event will be signed.

This event will be held at the Civitan Amphitheater at the Little Rock Zoo, an open air theater that will have first-come-first serve seating. The amphitheater will open for seating at 4:45 p.m. Ticket holders may enter the Zoo at any time that day and enjoy the Zoo before the event.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase in the Zoo's main plaza as you enter.

Pre-ordered books may be picked-up the day of the event starting at 4:00 p.m. at the main entry plaza of the Little Rock Zoo at the Wordsworth Book & Co booth. Wordsworth Books & Co will also have additional copies of Don’t Let Them Disappear for sale while supplies last.

Ticket Prices are $25 per person. Ticket will include one event admission and one copy of Don’t Let Them Disappear, and also includes free parking the day of the event and free admission to the Zoo the day of the event.

Anyone under the age of two receives free admission.

Proceeds from this event support the Little Rock Zoo’s fund for conservation efforts that support saving species in the wild. Wordsworth Books & Co has graciously offered to donate 10 percent of all book sales to the Little Rock Zoo’s conservation fund.

The Little Rock Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an organization dedicated to creating a better future for all living things.