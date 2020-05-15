LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In lieu of in-person high school graduations, the “River Lights in the Rock” downtown bridges, Big Dam Bridge and Two Rivers Park Bridge will be lit in honor of Little Rock-area high school graduates.

It will begin Sunday, May 17 and continue through Saturday, August 15.

This is courtesy of the City of Little Rock, City of North Little Rock, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and Pulaski County Government.

“Spring 2020 should have been a final semester of achieved milestones and celebrations with family and friends. Instead, it has become a challenge for central Arkansas’s graduating students,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “This is the county’s and both cities’ way of congratulating these wonderful young adults, and giving them the recognition they richly deserve,” he added.

All 28 area high schools will be honored in their school colors. The final two December graduation dates have not been finalized. Attached is a complete bridge light schedule with designated graduation night tributes and respective school colors.

You can find the schedule of when your school will be represented here:

