How Conway is keeping schools safe for students and staff

"Everything from visitors on campus to how do they respond in a lockdown or an evacuation drill are our worst case scenario, even an active shooter drill," Collum said.



Next in the process are action steps, which highlights what the district's doing that demonstrates that they're taking action this year. Alongside that is safety response is a part of that approach as well.



"One thing practically that we've been working on that we're going to give to all of our staff, it's a safety ID badge that would basically go along with your regular identification badge," he said. "On this badge, you've got procedures for lockdowns, evacuation drills, lockouts, and shelter in place."



The last part of the process for the district's approach consists of partnerships. This is something that Collum emphasized is not just between the district and the city, but a collaborative conversation with everyone.



"So that's parents, students, staff, your city leadership, your school leadership all working together and of course, law enforcement-- are we all on the same page," Collum said.



Following these steps and making sure that safety is a priority is something very important to Collum.