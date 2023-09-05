Conway School Board 2023 election results

The Faulkner County Election Commission announced the results late Tuesday night.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The annual school board election is in the books for the Conway School District, and voters elected two new members.

Sheila Franklin defeated current Conway School Vice President Jennifer Cunningham by 859 votes. Franklin scored 4,160 votes, while Cunningham, first elected in 2018, picked up 3,301.

Trey Geier also defeated incumbent Bill Milburn in Zone 5 by 113 votes. Geier secured 660 total votes compared to Milburn's 547 votes.

In addition, voters were in favor of a tax for Conway School Mills with 4,259 voting yes and 2,901 voting no.