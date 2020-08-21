Conway Public Schools announce staggered start to school year

CONWAY, Arkansas — On the Friday before school starts, Conway Public Schools announced they will begin the 2020-21 school year with a staggered start.
Students whose last name begins with the letter(s) A-M will come to school on August 24.
Students whose last name begins with the letter(s) N-Z will come to school on August 25.
All students will attend school on August 26.
The Conway School District isn't the only one taking the staggered schedule approach.
A few other districts across Arkansas, like the Benton School District, are doing the same.
All Conway Public School students (grades PreK-12) are required to wear a face mask to school.