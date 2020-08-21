x
Education

Conway Public Schools announce staggered start to school year

The school announced students whose last name begins with A-M will start Monday; N-Z will start Tuesday.

CONWAY, Arkansas — On the Friday before school starts, Conway Public Schools announced they will begin the 2020-21 school year with a staggered start.

Students whose last name begins with the letter(s) A-M will come to school on August 24.

Students whose last name begins with the letter(s) N-Z will come to school on August 25.

All students will attend school on August 26.

The Conway School District isn't the only one taking the staggered schedule approach.

A few other districts across Arkansas, like the Benton School District, are doing the same.

All Conway Public School students (grades PreK-12) are required to wear a face mask to school.

