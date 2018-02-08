LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The 2018-19 school year starts up in a few short weeks and picking which school you want your child in is important.

Superintendent of Cabot School District Dr. Thurman posted a tweet warning parents of "for profit" websites that post false rankings of schools.

Be wary of info on 'for profit' websites that sell advertising that supposedly provide 'rankings' of schools and districts. The Arkansas Dept. of Education offers a great portal for accurate info on every school & district in Arkansas! https://t.co/rUOhtgSbDT pic.twitter.com/rtZ3ruxcnn — Dr. Tony Thurman (@DrTCabot) July 31, 2018

Director of Communications for the Arkansas Department of Education Kimberly Friedman said the state of Arkansas doesn't rank schools, but does provide in-depth data and information for every school and district through ITS online website.

“With my school info you can pull up a specific school, information by district, statewide information,” she said.

The website allows you to look into different areas such as school performance, enrollment, demographics, free and reduced lunch count and even school letter grades.

“We do put out school data including finance and report cards to really put that information out there so the public can have conversations with their schools and school personnel and their communities on how they can improve schools in their area,” she said.

The different statistics allow you to compare schools for the best fit.

“It's important as a parent when you're moving into a district to know how well the school is performing so when you put your child into a school you'll know they're receiving and excellent education. We have some amazing schools in the state of Arkansas,” Friedman said.

