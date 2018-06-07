LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Even after thunderstorms Friday, many parts of the state remain dangerously dry.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 80 percent of Arkansas is experiencing some level of drought conditions, which has put a strain on the state’s cattle producers.

“Normally right now, we have lush green grass that's knee deep and the cows are fat and happy, and this year it's a very different story,” cattle rancher Matt Flynt said.

Flynt, who raises cattle on several hundred acres in Lonoke County, compared conditions to the start of 2012 when extreme drought forced a large cattle to sell off in Arkansas.

“If the precipitation patterns don’t change, don’t turn around – and we start getting some significant rainfall in the near future – things are going to get pretty serious for the hay and cattle producers,” Flynt said.

Flynt said he is thankful for any amount of rain, but noted it will take more than just a few showers to reverse the current trend.

“What we should do as good producers is just try to protect our resources and protect our grass,” Flynt said. “Our grass is how we make a living.” Cody Burkham, Executive Vice President of the Arkansas Cattlemen's Association, said producers can take several steps to protect their pastures.

“We need to really make sure we're concentrating on rotational grazing, so not overgrazing our pastures and things like that, moving them from spot to spot,” Burkham said. Some ranchers may be forced to feed their cattle hay typically reserved for fall and winter. Experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture said now may be a good time for cattle producers to start stockpiling forages.

“Our ranchers are a resilient population, and they know how to handle these kinds of things,” Burkham said. “They've been through them before, they'll go through them again.” Burkham said it’s too soon to know what – if any – impact this drought could have on consumers.

Producers are asking about options to help the critical forage shortage in their lands.

University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Extension Forage Specialist, John Jennings, suggests a few practices that can help growers improve their pasture remains and reduce their herds.

Protect any remaining standing forage by shutting pasture gates or by using temporary electric fencing. Manage it like standing hay and feed it a few acres at a time to make it last as long as possible. A solar fence energizer and single strand of temporary electric wire can be installed in a matter of minutes to subdivide pastures as needed.

Rotational grazing is a good drought management tool. It helps maintain forage growth longer into a drought period than continuous grazing. Rotating pastures during drought conditions can help protect the pastures that will be needed for summer production.

Although all forages produce lower yield when drought occurs, some species including bermudagrass and KY-31 tall fescue can tolerate heavy grazing pressure and persist while others are eliminated from the stand. Manage grazing pressure carefully during prolonged dry weather to prevent loss of high-quality forage species such as novel endophyte fescue, clover, and orchard grass.

Feeding hay and limit grazing during dry weather can stretch available forage on drought-stressed pastures. If all pastures are already grazed short and no regrowth is being produced, then cattle can be shut in a single pasture and fed hay until better growing conditions arrive. This practice may be detrimental to that pasture, but it helps protect forage in other pastures that will need for later grazing.

