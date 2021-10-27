Early voting begins for Little Rock School District millage extension

The public has voted "no" the past two years for the extension, but school officials say things are different this time around.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Early voting for an extension on the Little Rock School District (LRSD) millage is this week.

The extension has failed at the polls the past two years. But, LRSD Board President Vicki Hatter said this time is different.

"The difference is that we have a democratically elected school board," said Hatter.

For the first time in 6 years, the Little Rock School District is free of state control.

"We are all committed to making sure our district is sustainable. That it's healthy," said Hatter.

Without raising taxes, the millage will give $300 million dollars to the district over a 19-year period for updates and renovations to the buildings. That includes the creation of a K-8 campus where McClellan High used to stand.

Other projects include:

security camera upgrades.

building renovations with window, HVAC, and flooring replacements.

resurfacing parking lots and landscaping around the schools' exteriors.

a new high school in west Little Rock.

"A great building with windows, with vibrant colors, it does do something right to their social emotional awareness," said Hatter.

Early voting locations include the Pulaski County Regional Building, Dee Brown Library, Thompson Library, Odom Community Center in Maumelle and the First Christian Church of Sherwood.

"It's usually a low turnout for these school elections, but we want people to really get out and exercise their right to vote," said Pulaski County Circuit Clerk Terri Hollingsworth.

Election Day will be next Tuesday. For the first time, there will be two separate elections on that day.

You can vote for the LRSD millage, plus, it's the first day to vote for the Central Arkansas Library Millage increase.

If passed, it will increase property taxes to the library by .5 mills.