LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Carver Magnet Elementary's 5th Grade EAST students partnered with the Innovation Hub to paint a 3D crosswalk in front of their school.

According to a Facebook post, the students have worked on their designs for the past several weeks. Artists from the Innovation Hub held a workshop at Carver to help teach about perspective, vanishing points, optical illusions and design.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, students, along with the artists from the Innovation Hub, painted two 3D crosswalks in front of the school. They hope this project will help prevent accidents due to the optical illusion of a raised crosswalk.

