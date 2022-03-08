Everytown for Gun Safety responds to new school safety recommendations

Members of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action respond to school safety recommendations— particularly those that encourage an armed presence in schools.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action issued a statement in response to the Arkansas School Safety Commission's recommendations for the upcoming school year.

Both groups, who are a part of the Everytown for Gun Safety network, noticed the absence of policies that would prevent guns from entering Arkansas schools.

The recommendations outlined in the report emphasized maintaining an armed presence in every school— including programs that have been used to arm teachers and staff.

"Students deserve to learn without fearing for our lives, and that means real gun safety solutions, not more guns and more officers in our halls," said Jayce Pollard, a volunteer with the Arkansas Students Demand Action chapter.

Conversations on school safety have been reignited across the country, following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

“Increasing the presence of armed personnel in schools does little to prevent gun violence, and it poses an additional risk to the wellbeing of students of color," added said Anna Morshedi, a volunteer with the Arkansas Moms Demand Action chapter. "We need lawmakers to address the root cause of the problem and stop guns from coming into our schools in the first place.”

While each school safety plan will vary based on the specific needs of the district, lawmakers are prioritizing addressing the common denominator in all school shootings— easy access to guns to those at risk for committing harm.

Studies have shown that the best way to protect children and minors from accessing guns is to have a secure way to store firearms.

An estimated 54% of gun owners do not lock all of their guns securely, and as of 2021, at least 4.6 million children lived in a home with at least one unsecured, loaded firearm.

Next week, the Arkansas legislature will return to Little Rock for a special session, during which lawmakers will consider providing $50 million for a school safety grant.