LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - To increase the number of teachers in our classrooms, Arkansas education leaders want to lure people who may have started their careers on a different path.

They were the target audience for a “Becoming a Teacher” expo Monday evening.

Lots of people got hard-to-find information about how to become a teacher after starting in a different field. Getting them to the front of a classroom, though, may still be a challenge.

“For me, it’s been money,” Pamela Bailey said about the biggest obstacle to becoming a teacher. “I know for some people, it’s been admissions. I can get into a program. But actually having to pay for a program each month--most will put you on a monthly payment program where you have to pay upfront for the alternative programs, or you have to get financial aid to go back to school. And so, it’s not cheap at all to become a teacher.”

Teaching is also known as a profession that does not pay very much, either. The minimum salary for a teacher in Arkansas is $31,400, though many districts have higher salary floors. In the Little Rock School District, for instance, the starting salary for a teacher is $34,800. But Bailey said the rewards outweigh the costs.

“I mean, the children love you like a member of your family,” she said. “And, I mean, it’s not even about that. It’s just actually watching a child grow, and actually, see them get something for the first time.

That’s the thing I’ve always liked about teaching is watching them actually get it. You can see it on their face when, you know, how they light up when they understand something for the first time.”

Bailey has spent six years as a technical writer and has also taught preschool for four years. She currently works in the 21st Century Community Learning Center program at Carver Magnet Elementary School.

"I’ve been working on this, probably, since the last two years,” she explained. “Probably my second year of (teaching) preschool, I decided, since I keep working at schools, I may as well be a teacher.”

Bailey said that, after spending two years researching the process for obtaining a teaching license, Monday’s expo was the most helpful thing she had done.

“I’ve actually gotten to talk to people who can actually assist me with getting in a program,” she explained, “versus people just telling me to call this number or go talk to this person. Today, I actually gave my name and number to people who are going to call me and tell me what steps to take next.”

Around a dozen universities and organizations explained which programs they offer, and how they help people transition from their current jobs into teaching.

“Most of our teachers will go through a traditional pathway,” Jeff Dyer, with the Arkansas Department of Education, said, “where they go to college, they graduate with their bachelor’s degree and they’ve got that standard teaching license. So, still, the majority will go through that. But we have seen an increase and a need. Part of that has been a need for more teachers, that you’ve seen an increase in the alternate route.”

Dyer, ADE’s Program Adviser for Teacher Recruitment and Retention, said the expo was part of the Teach Arkansas campaign to increase the number of people in teacher training programs in the state. He said ending a long decline in the number of teachers in Arkansas is the department’s biggest priority.

“It’s gotta be number one, because if we don’t,” he said, “we could have the best programs, the best initiatives, but if we don’t have quality educators in the classrooms then it’s not going to help.”

Three members of UA Little Rock’s School of Education were among those who explained how their programs might fit a candidate’s life and help them become certified teachers.

“The question that we generally start with is: what age level students do you want to work with,” Heather Newsam, Director of Teacher Licensure and Placement at UA Little Rock, said. “And then, what content area do you want to work with? Because, ultimately, what it comes down to is, we want you to love what you teach. If you don’t love what you teach, then your students won’t love it, either.”

Bruce Smith, the School of Education’s interim director, said students are able to get jobs as teachers when they begin their training, and knowing that they can get paid eases many of their concerns. Many of the programs offer online courses to provide more schedule flexibility, as well.

Bailey said most of the teacher training programs have different requirements, and some school districts have different requirements, as well. She said the time commitment required to find the right program, in addition to the cost, stop many people from following their dreams of teaching.

“It is a vetting process of some sort,” she stated. “You know, kind of, are you willing to do the work to become a teacher, because it is a lot of work, day in and day out, that I think people take for granted.”

ADE holds this expo once a year, but Dyer said it arranges smaller ones around the state, as well.

