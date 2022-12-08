Officials with Faulkner County Sheriff's Office to train on school campuses this weekend

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, officers with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office will be training at Faulkner County Schools.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — School safety has been a leading concern among parents and educators across the county as the new school year approaches— and some Arkansas law enforcement officials are taking extra precautions.

Sheriff Ryals and his team will be conducting training exercises designed to enhance our strategic response to critical situations.

Any additional police presence or activity around the school district in Faulkner County will be a result of training.