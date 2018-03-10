LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Little Rock School District has partnered with Sprint to participate in Year 2 of the 1Million Project Foundation.

Little Rock Central High School ninth graders will receive free devices and free connectivity as part of an initiative to help close the homework gap.

Right here in the U.S., there are more than five million families with school-aged kids who do not have home internet access. Unfortunately, this means that millions of students lack the devices and connectivity needed to have an equal shot at success.

That's why the 1Million Project Foundation launched in August 2017 with a mission to help one million high school students achieve their full potential by ensuring they have the digital tools and connectivity they need to succeed in school.

LRSD is one of districts participating during the second year of the program. By the end of the 2018-19 school year, more than 268,000 students at over 1,750 high schools in 34 states will receive internet access and devices.

