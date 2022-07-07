State officials show confidence in future of Henderson State University

It's been a tough couple of years for Henderson State University, but Chancellor Chuck Ambrose has high hopes for the school's future.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The last couple of years have been rough for Henderson State University (HSU). Those issues first came about when university leaders announced that massive budget cuts needed to happen in order to keep HSU alive.

Those cuts were approved by the board just three days after they were announced, and on Thursday, new confidence was shown in the university from all across the state.

"I want to express my full confidence, my support and excitement about the future of Henderson State University," Governor Asa Hutchinson said, as he spoke to a crowded room.

That support is something HSU Chancellor Chuck Ambrose hopes will help turn the future of the school in a better direction.

"We will look a little different than higher education around the state, and that's okay," Ambrose said.

That difference is in what Henderson State will become.

There's still plenty left to address, but Ambrose said they'll continue to work on things like creating pathways to high demand jobs and new opportunities for high schoolers.

"What Dr. Ambrose and his team are trying to do is create more of a continuum for students that works for the student needs of today," Arkansas Secretary of Education, Johnny Key said.

The Governor and the Department of Education are very confident in the future of the university.

It seems as if the university is trending in the right direction, but many questions still remain – mainly, if there's confidence in the system now, could the layoffs have been avoided?

Ambrose said those lay offs had to happen, although he wishes they would have never happened.

"The most difficult aspect of change for higher education is it's impact on people, because that's what higher education does," Ambrose said.

It's tough to look forward when there have been so many issues in the past, but that's what university leaders hope they can do.

Current students have stated that they're already on board.