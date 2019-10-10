LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, the Arkansas State Board of Education will hold what could be a pivotal hearing about the future of the Little Rock School District.

Almost five years of state control could be resolved in the next five hours. The state board of education has controlled the district because of academic problems at more than a handful of schools.

The board will officially hear about which schools are still failing. A plan has been proposed to retain some portion of control of those eight schools while having the rest be under local control.

But there is significant opposition to parts of the plan.

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night, where 2,500 people gathered to protest that plan. The protesters say the plan would resegregate Little Rock schools, 62 years after nine students were integrated at Little Rock Central.

"I'm struck by what seems to be a total lack of compassion and empathy. A total lack of respect for the parents and the teachers," said educator Kelley Pedro.

She feels like the state board and Governor Asa Hutchinson aren't putting the students first in the future of the school district.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said last week that he will "advocate for local control of the entire school district."

"For us to be a capital city, we have to have a great school district," Scott said.

In September, Hutchinson said the state's education board has a "constitutional obligation" to keep its hand in Little Rock's school district.

This article will be updated once a decision has been made by the State Board of Education.