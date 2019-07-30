School is just around the corner and this weekend you can get school supplies and materials for your children tax free.

The 2019 sales tax holiday will begin on Saturday, August 3 and end on Sunday, August 4.

During this period, both state and local sales tax will not be collected on several items including clothing, footwear, accessories and of course, school supplies.

Clothing and footwear must be less than $100 each and clothing accessories and equipment must be less than $50 per item.

To see the full itemized list of exemptions, click here.